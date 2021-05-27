Child Rights bill ready for assent in Borno — ZulumNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has announced that the bill to domesticate the Child Rights Act is almost ready for his assent to become a law in the state.

He made this known during an interaction with Ms Ulla Mueller, the Country Representative of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and Woo Chan Chang, the Country Director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), who paid him a courtesy visit in Maiduguri on Wednesday.

The governor said “the Child Rights bill is almost ready for my assent, and we are working on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act.

“We have some grey areas, but we are able to conclude all necessary arrangements to ensure speedy passage of the VAPP Act.

“I had a discussion with the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice on the issue yesterday,” Zulum said.

Zulum also said that the state government was doing everything possible to provide access to justice to survivors…