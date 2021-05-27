



Film makes history as first Nigerian film on Criterion Collection Just as the film concluded its cinematic release in Nigeria, Janus Films has announced the acquisition of the Nigerian feature film EYIMOFE (This Is My Desire) for the North American market. Based on the agreement, which was sealed recently in the United States, the film […]

The post Janus Films Acquires North American Rights For EYIMOFE appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper