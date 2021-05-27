Major General Faruk Yahaya: What we know about Nigeria's new chief of army staff





Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday named Major-General Farouk Yahaya as the new chief of army staff. Yahaya, a major general, will replace the deceased Attahiru Ibrahim with immediate effect. The appointment comes six days after Attahiru and ten other military personnel died in an air crash while on an official trip to Kaduna State. As […]

