Students barricade Federal Secretariat demand FG’sNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) Thursday in Abuja staged a protest calling for immediate negotiation to end the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic Staff (ASUP).

The angry students, who barricaded the entrance of the Federal Ministry of Education, carrying placards with various inscriptions, urged the Federal Government to listen to the cries of the students and their lecturers.

Speaking with newsmen the President of NAPS, Mr Sunday Asuku, called on both parties to reach a compromise or risk nationwide protest by the students.

“We are here to demand immediate reopening of our tertiary institutions. ASUP has been on strike for two months now and nothing has been done about it.

“Government is not saying anything about this and we want them to reopen the schools now or else we are not leaving.

“We have written to them but they have declined. The Federal Government workers are being paid their salaries and allowances likewise our…