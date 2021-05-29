DPR to award 57 marginal fields to oil companies on Monday | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Department of Petroleum Resources(DPR) will on Monday award 57 marginal oil fields to oil firms in the country.

The Nigerian Government had last June started a bid round for the fields, which are mainly in the Niger Delta.

DPR said in Abuja Saturday that arrangements had been concluded on the bid, adding that award letters would be issued to successful investors on Monday, May 31, in Abuja.

The successful investors who will be receiving their award letters according to the regulator are companies that have fully satisfied all requirements listed in the marginal field bid round guidelines including full payment of signature bonuses within the specified time frame.

The development is expected to deepen indigenous participation in the oil and gas industry as well as add to the country’s production and reserve.

The marginal field bid round programme is also geared to provide technical and financial partnerships for investors.

DPR will continue to provide transparent…