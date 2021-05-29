NDPHC, EKEDC partner on power supply to Ibeju-Lekki | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has signed an agreement with Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) for supply of 300 mega watts to Ibeju-Lekki.

Mrs Olufunke Nwankwo, Head, Communication and Public Relations, NDPHC disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Nwankwo said that the project would also supply power to other franchise areas in Lagos State.

She said that the agreement which was sealed in the presence of Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, would see NDPHC supply electricity directly to Eko DisCo.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Director of NDPHC, Mr Chiedu Ugbo, said the agreement was part of the company’s strategies to source alternative means to sell and dispatch its stranded power.

Ugbo noted that the deal also allows the EKEDC to explore innovative ways to unlock investment in infrastructure for improved supply to its customers.

He pointed out that “the recognition of these complementary objectives has birthed the…