Northern Governors turning cattle rearing into huge business – Lalong | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Plateau Governor, Mr Simon Lalong, said states in region have commenced the process of turning cattle rearing into a huge business for the benefit of herders and the region’s economy.

Lalong made the disclosure during the 7th Annual Lecture of Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation,on Saturday in Kaduna.

The chairman said governors in the region had since February 2021 agreed that open grazing is unsustainable and initiated measures to end it.

He stressed that the Forum has been at the forefront of pushing for solutions to open grazing and was aggressively sensitising herdsmen to adapt new methods of herding by ranching or other acceptable modern methods.

“Let me emphasise that we have no intention of politicizing this matter.

“Our interest is to transform it into a purely economic activity and also end the negative aspects of the current practice without creating new problems.

“We as Northern Governors therefore adopted the…