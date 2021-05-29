TV Reporter Announces Death Of William Shakespeare 400 Years LateGuardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

An Argentinian TV reporter left viewers completely baffled on Thursday after announcing that the famous English playwright William Shakespeare had just died five months after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

In what has been described as a comedy of errors, Noelia Novillo, a newsreader on Canal 26, mistook the 16th century playwright for William ‘Bill’ Shakespeare, an 81-year-old man from Coventry called died five months after getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to The Guardian UK, Novillo announced on air: “We’ve got news that has stunned all of us given the greatness of this man,” she said.

“We’re talking about William Shakespeare and his death. We’ll let you know how and why it happened.”

Over footage of Bill Shakespeare…