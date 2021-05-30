6th anniversary: NASS member scores Buhari high on infrastructure | The Guardian Nigeria News

Member representing Moba/Ilejemeje/Ido-Osi federal constituency 2 at the House of Representatives, Rep. Ibrahim Olanrewaju, has scored President Muhammadu Buhari high in infrastructure development across the country.

Olanrewaju spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday, against the background of the sixth year anniversary of the Buhari-led administration.

He, however, decried the level of insecurity in the country, saying it calls for urgent intervention.

“I will score the President very high in the area of infrastructural laydown. Unfortunately, no one will see that because we have all been disturbed by the level of insecurity.

“Major problem facing all of us now is insecurity. Unfortunately, most of us are part of the problems, look at what is going on in the Southeast and nobody is talking.

“Some people will just enter a police station, kill the personnel, and no one is talking, very soon, it will consume all of…