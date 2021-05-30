Brentford end 74-year wait for promotion to Premier League | The Guardian Nigeria News

(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 24, 2021, players ‘take a knee’ in support of anti-racism campaigns, ahead of the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Brentford and Leicester City at Brentford Community Stadium in west London. – Brentford and Swansea will slug it out for promotion to the Premier League on May 29, as they meet in a Championship play-off final worth an estimated £180 million ($255 million). (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

Brentford was promoted to the Premier League for the first time in 74 years on Saturday as they beat Swansea 2-0 in a Championship play-off final worth around £180 million ($255 million) to the winners.

Thomas Frank’s side completed their fairytale rise thanks to first-half goals from Ivan Toney and Emiliano Marcondes at Wembley.

Swansea’s Jay Fulton was sent off midway through the second half to put the result beyond doubt in what is widely regarded as football’s single most lucrative game, mainly because of…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

