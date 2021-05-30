Catch Up: Rundown Of Events That Trended The Previous Week | The Guardian Nigeria News

Phew! People around the world will admit that a lot went down the past week. With plenty of drama, it was definitely one week that made us desperate for good news.

Catch up on all the drama that made headlines:

Caged [Part 2]

Months after pop music was likened to “slavery” and punishments for possessing music videos of South Koreans were toughened, North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, has banned skinny jeans, as well as other “non-socialist” haircuts because of his fears of ‘decadent’ Western influences among North Koreans youths.

It appears that there are concerns that these fashion style would lead to capitalistic urges among young people causing the country to…