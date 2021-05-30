One killed, many students abducted as gunmen attack school in Niger





One person was killed and many students kidnapped when gunmen attacked Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina in Rafi local government area of Niger State. The town is about 11 Kilometres from Kagara town where gunmen abducted a large number of students in February 2021. Although the proprietor of the school, Yakubu Idris, told Premium […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper