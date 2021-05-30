South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday that South Africa would re-impose stricter measures against Covid-19 fearing the whole country will soon face a third wave of the pandemic.

Four of the nation’s nine provinces, including Gauteng which boasts Johannesburg and Pretoria and has the biggest population, are already battling the third wave of infections, Ramaphosa said.

“It may only be a matter of time before the country as a whole will have entered the third wave,” he said.

South Africa is officially the worst-hit country on the continent with more than 1.65 million cases and 56,363 deaths.

“The number of infections has begun to rise sharply in several parts of the country,” the president said as hospital entries also climb.

“Delaying the spread of the virus is especially important now to allow as many people as possible to be vaccinated before the third wave reaches its peak,” he said.

From Monday, the night curfew will start an hour earlier from 11 pm while non-essential…