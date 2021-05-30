UK’s Boris Johnson weds in ‘secret ceremony’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds in a “secret ceremony” on Saturday, UK media reports said.

Known for his colourful love life, 56-year-old Johnson wed Symonds, 33, in Catholic Westminster Cathedral in front of close friends and family, the Mail on Sunday and The Sun newspapers reported.

He is only the second British prime minister to marry while in office, and the first in nearly two centuries with Robert Jenkinson the last in 1822.

The nuptials are a surprise development, after reports earlier this week said the couple had sent out “save the date” cards for a wedding on July 30 next…