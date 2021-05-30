Victim narrates ordeal in kidnappers’ hands | The Guardian Nigeria News

Mr Oladimeji Josiah, who was kidnapped in Kubwa, Abuja, has narrated his ordeal after regaining his freedom.

Josiah, a carpenter, who told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) while recounting his experience in captivity, said the gunmen, in their number, invaded their homes at Byazhin area in Kubwa around 11:45pm on May 21 and kidnapped two of them.

NAN reports that Josiah and his neighbour, Ayodele Somorin, regained their freedom at the wee hours of Wednesday after allegedly paying N2 million ransom to their abductors.

The armed men, who stormed the hilly area close to the Lottery Quarters and few metres away from Living Faith Church, Byazhin, shot sporadically before they were whisked away.

“They demanded N10 million on each abductee us at first, before lowering it to N5 million each and then to N1 million each.

“May 21 is a day I will ever live to remember.

He said about 15 of them surrounded his house the day he was kidnapped.

“I was about to…