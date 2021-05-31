Buhari appoints Kingibe as special envoy to Chad, Lake Chad Basin





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Ambassador Babagana Kingibe as his special envoy with cabinet rank status, to Chad and the Lake Chad Basin Region. According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, the appointment of a special envoy by the President is […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper