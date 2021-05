BJ Thomas, the Grammy-winning singer who enjoyed success on the pop, country, and gospel charts with such hits as I Just Can’t Help Believing, Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head, and Hooked On A Feeling has died at the age of 78. A statement released by his representatives said the US star, who announced in […]

The post Grammy-Winning Singer BJ Thomas Dead At 78 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper