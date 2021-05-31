NASS assures timely completion of Lagos road projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Works, Alhaji Abubakar Kabir, has pledged the commitment of the National Assembly towards adequate funding and completion of all road projects in Lagos before 2023.

Kabir said, during the inspection tour of roads in Lagos on Sunday as part of the oversight of projects in the South West, the state deserved more roads because of its importance to the economy of Nigeria and West Africa.

He said the oversight was to address funding, technical and other issues affecting quality and fast road delivery in Lagos State.

“We are here to help President Buhari to complete all the major projects before the end of his tenure, that is May 29, 2023.

“And as you know, Lagos is very important in Nigeria. It is the commercial and business nerve centre of entire West Africa; Lagos is critical, Lagos is key,” he said.

He said special attention was being given to Lagos roads because the state played host to the nation’s major…