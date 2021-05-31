Sanwo-Olu implores FG to fund reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway





Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, implored the Federal Government to provide adequate funding for the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, saying the state government has taken a leap to start a 10-lanes highway on the international gateway and has already done almost 18 kilometers of the road. Speaking while receiving the House of Representatives Committee […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper