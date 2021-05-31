Tompolo gives Nigerian government 7-day ultimatumNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former leader of the Niger Delta agitators, Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, Sunday issued a seven-day ultimatum to President Muhammadu Buhari and Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to reconstitute the NDDC board or face a major breakdown of law and order in the Niger Delta.

Tompolo said Senator Akpabio’s temporary reprieve from the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC’s) protest a few days ago is a child’s play when compared to what is to come in a few days.

“He is about to be awakened to the rage of the Niger Delta region,” Tompolo said in a statement.

The ex-militant leader urged Buhari, members of the National Assembly and security agencies to work towards the constitution of the substantive board of the NDDC within a few days to avert a total breakdown of law and order that will equally affect crude oil exploration and exploitation activities in the region.

Tompolo said: “I hereby proclaim a seven days ultimatum starting the date of this publication…