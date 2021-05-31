



The US spied on top politicians in Europe, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, from 2012 to 2014 with the help of Danish intelligence, Danish and European media reported on Sunday. Danish public broadcaster Danmarks Radio (DR) said the US National Security Agency (NSA) had eavesdropped on Danish internet cables to spy on top politicians and […]

The post US spied on Merkel, European allies with Danish help: media appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper