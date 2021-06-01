Farmer says irregular rainfall may affect food production | The Guardian Nigeria News



A farmer, Mr Uche Ikenga, says irregular rainfall pattern being currently recorded may have adverse effects on food production in the country.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos, Ikenga said the irregular rainfall might also soon affect prices of food stuffs.

“The inconsistencies in rainfall pattern this year has grossly affected cultivation of crops and food production in general.

“Most local crop farmers are currently depending on irrigation to grow their crops.

“Even with constant watering of farms, the ground will soon parch because of the velocity of heat from the sun.

“This inconsistent rainfall pattern is a big problem for us because we keep watering but we are not getting the needed impact,” he said.

Ikenga also said that the cost of crop production had increased, noting that farmers spent more to keep their farms irrigated because of irregular rainfall.

“This expenses will likely reflect on food prices in the coming…