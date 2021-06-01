Gunmen kill four, injure one in kaduna





Gunmen have killed four persons in Goska, Kaduna State, the state’s commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said. According to the commissioner, the quartet killed were identified as Wakili Kon, Yusuf Joshua, Martha Ayuba and Lami Peter “Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants. […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper