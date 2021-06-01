Mali strongman tasked with naming new prime minister | The Guardian Nigeria News

Malian strongman Colonel Assimi Goita returned home on Monday after West African leaders condemned a recent coup that cemented his grip on power and tasked him with naming a new prime minister.

Dozens of supporters greeted Goita on his arrival, an AFP journalist said.

At a crisis summit in Ghana, the ECOWAS leaders condemned a recent coup — the second in nine months — but stopped short of reimposing sanctions on the volatile Sahel country.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)…