



The management of the National Examination Council (NECO) has spoken on the circumstances that surrounded the death of its late Registrar, Professor Godswill Obioma who died on Monday. A circular issued by the Director, Human Resource Management, at NECO Mustapha K. Abdul in Minna on Tuesday, quoted family sources as saying that Prof Obioma died […]

The post NECO speaks on Godswill Obioma's death, rules out assassination appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper