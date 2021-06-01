Real Madrid turn to a familiar face and hire Ancelotti as coach | The Guardian Nigeria News

Carlo Ancelotti has rejoined Real Madrid as coach for the next three seasons, the Spanish club said on Tuesday.

“Hello Madrid!” the 61-year-old Italian who succeeds Zinedine Zidane posted on Twitter.

Ancelotti, who won the Champions League for Real Madrid during his first spell at the club between 2013 and 2015, will sign his contract and be presented to the media on Wednesday, the club said in a statement.

It took less than a week for Real Madrid to turn the page on Zidane, who ended his less succesful second spell as coach, last Thursday, criticising the lack of confidence shown in him by the club hierarchy.

Instead, Ancelotti is about to be reunited with the club president Florentino Perez who ruthlessly ousted the coach in 2015, just one year after he led the club to a 10th Champions League title, the long-awaited Decima.

Ancelotti was under contract until 2024 with Everton, but the Italian, whose wife is of Spanish origin has…