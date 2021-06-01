Rude shock awaits those promoting insurrection, burning national assets – Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that rude shock awaits those unpatriotic elements promoting insurrection and burning critical national assets across the country.

Mr Femi Adesina, the president’s spokesman, in a statement said Buhari gave the warning after he received briefing from Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at the State House, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yakubu briefed the president on series of attacks on facilities of the electoral body round the country.

Buhari said: “I receive daily security reports on the attacks, and it is very clear that those behind them want this administration to fail.

“Insecurity in Nigeria is now mentioned all over the world. All the people who want power, whoever they are, you wonder what they really want.

“Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.”

The president recalled that he…