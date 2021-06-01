Southeast shuts down as residents obey IPOB’s ‘sit-at-home’ order | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Three policemen killed in Enugu, five residents in Ebonyi

• Again, gunmen burn Imo police station

• Gulak’s death is clear political assassination, says Uzodimma

• Wike: It’s too early for Uzodimma to assume cause of killing

• IPOB spokesman rates Biafra Day observance 100% successful

• Arewa leaders warn Northerners to limit travel to Southeast

It was a ‘tale of two worlds’ in yesterday’s Remembrance Day observed in the five Southeastern states – Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo – and in the United States of America.

While U.S. President Joe Biden saluted the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in memory of its fallen service members at the National Cemetery, streets in Southeast Nigeria were deserted as the former separatist region commemorated the death of over one million people who died in the Biafra war half a century ago.

Markets and roads were empty in…