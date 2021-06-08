Borno Lawmakers back probe into N500m Chibok school rebuilding fund | The Guardian Nigeria News

Two lawmakers from Borno have supported moves by the House of Representatives to investigate the N500 million safe school initiative fund earmarked for rebuilding the Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS) Chibok, Borno

Sen. Ali Ndume of Borno South District and Rep. Ahmed Jaha of Chibok/Damboa/Gwoza Federal Constituency, gave support on Tuesday in Chibok while speaking to newsmen on the completion of the GGSS Chibok project embarked by the Borno Government.

They said that the probe became necessary to find out what happened to the N500 million meant for the project under the Save School initiative in 2015.

Sen. Ndume said there are questions to be answered on what happened to the funding from the Federal Government that warranted the Borno government to intervene to complete the project.

“While we commended Gov. Babagana Zulum for his courage…