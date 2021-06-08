Nigerian science undergraduates elect executive | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Association of Science Students, (NASS) have raised alarm about some imposters trading on names of students association to hand out fake awards to people in corridor of power.

Speaking at the association’s national convention held in Nasarawa State University, Keffi which elected the new Executive, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee, Danladi David a student of the University of Jos who supervised the convention said the association would soon alert the security agencies on the unwholesome activities of these impostors.

He said, ” Some individuals who are not even students go about giving the award to people in the corridor of power in the name of our association which we will soon inform the police and other security agencies”

He stated that it was such unwholesome trading with the name of the association that had kept it dormant for some years now.

The newly inaugurated president of the association, Comrade Umar Jafar from the Modibbo Adama University of…