PenCom to begin verification of prospective retirees soon | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) said on Tuesday that it would soon begin digital verification and enrolment of prospective retirees in the South-South.

Mr Anyim Nyerere, Commissioner Technical, PenCom, made this known at the end of a two-day training of 60 Pension Desk Officers (PDOs) in Port Harcourt.

Nyerere said that the verification and enrolment would begin after the pension desk officers had been adequately trained on the operation of the Online Enrolment Application (OEA).

“The training will equip the PDOs with knowledge on how to guide prospective retirees to complete the information on the online enrolment application form.

“The PDOs will also ensure that retirees’ information submitted by the Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) is accurately completed in line with the online enrolment guidance notes.

“In all, this exercise will equip them with the requisite knowledge on how the Retiree Registration Module (RRM) operates for…