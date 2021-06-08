



The Speaker of the House of Representatives has ordered the immediate probe of the decision by the authorities to ban the usage of Twitter in Nigeria. The decision by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila did not go down well with members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), who insisted on the immediate reversal of the ban pending […]

The post Reps in rowdy session over Gbajabiamila's order to probe into Twitter ban appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper