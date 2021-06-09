Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination drive suffers setback as Nigeria gets $900m — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said the vaccines available to the continent represent a small portion of global supplies, even as purchase, delivery and administration of the doses remain significant.
Speaking at the launch of a partnership between MasterCard Foundation and Africa CDC, the centre’s Director, Dr. John Nkengasong, maintained that ensuring inclusivity in vaccine access and building continental capacity to manufacture its vaccines remained only the sustainable path to a healthy future.
On the pact, he said it would build on efforts of the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access facility…
Source: Guardian Newspaper