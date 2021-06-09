Apathy, distrust hamper Anchor Borrowers Programme, say farmers — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• As CBN accuses farmers of loan default

• FCT farmers lament lack of support

• Jos rice farmers, CBN say programme successful

• We’re still repaying loans guaranteed by former govt’

• Kogi farmers, CBN disagree over price inflation

Rather than boost agricultural production as designed, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) has yielded a harvest of complaints and failed opportunities in the North Central Zone of the country.

Farmers in the region blame the failure largely on poor implementation of the scheme launched in 2015 to boost food production, reduce importation and conserve foreign exchange.

North Central Zone, which is home to lush and arable farmland and popularly referred to as the food basket of Nigeria, is made up of six states: Benue, Nasarawa, Plateau, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Most farmers’ associations in the zone told The Guardian…