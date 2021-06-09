



Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect on Wednesday. Mohammed in a statement by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado,said that the Governor “has approved with immediate effect the dissolution of members of the State Executive Council and other political appointees that include, the Secretary to the State Government […]

The post Bauchi governor sacks all commissioners, SSG, SAs appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper