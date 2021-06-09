England boss Southgate speaks of ‘pride’ on eve of Euro 2020 — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

England manager Gareth Southgate has spoken of how his grandfather’s service in World War II shaped his own identity and values, expressing his pride in representing his country on the eve of Euro 2020.

Southgate’s side launch their campaign against Croatia at Wembley on Sunday, with the manager aiming to build on their run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2018.

All three of England’s group matches are at home and Wembley is hosting some of the knockout matches at the delayed tournament, including both semi-finals and the final.

Former England international Southgate, writing in the Players’ Tribune, said different people had different ideas of what it “means to be English”.

“For me, personally, my sense of…