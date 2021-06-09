FG talks tough, insists Twitter ban is indefinite — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Malami logs into the suspended site to deactivate the account

• Gbajabiamila orders probe into the propriety of the ban

• Senate silent as PDP Reps stage walkout, insist on reversal

• CSOs defy FG order, say it will continue Twitter use

• SERAP takes Buhari to ECOWAS court over suspension

• APC urges talented Nigerians to develop homegrown alternatives

Despite widespread anger over the ban on Twitter use in the country, indications emerged, yesterday, that the Federal Government is not ready to shift grounds.



Coming a day after the government met with some envoys, which ended in both parties sticking to their guns and some very influential clerics continuing the use of the popular micro-blogging platform, a top government functionary, last night, told The Guardian that the ban remains indefinite for now as the administration insists ongoing tough on social media regulation.



“In fact, there will be a public communication today or tomorrow asking all foreign social…