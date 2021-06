Judiciary workers suspend industrial action — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Wednesday suspended its industrial action over autonomy.

In a communique issued at the end of its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the NEC-in-session thanked the Chief Justice of the Federation and all heads of courts for their patience and understanding throughout the period of the industrial action.

The communique which was signed by the deputy of the union, Emmanuel Abioye and General Secretary, Isaiah Adetola, the union condemned the actions of the governors of Kaduna, Plateau and Benue States for withholding salaries of judiciary workers in their various states for the duration of the strike and urge all governors involved to restore the salaries of the workers.

It, however, commended the effort of the NJC in making sure that the governors obey the Memorandum of Action, judgment and agreement on the financial autonomy of the judiciary

JUSUN said it agreed that there shall be the introduction of…