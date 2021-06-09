



The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Wednesday suspended its industrial action over autonomy. In a communique issued at the end of its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, the NEC-in-session thanked the Chief Justice of the Federation and all heads of courts for their patience and understanding throughout the period of the […]

The post Judiciary workers suspend industrial action appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper