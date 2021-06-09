Nigeria Twitter ban: Donald Trump congratulates Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he supports the Nigerian government’s decision to ban Twitter in the West African country — and called on more nations to follow suit while incorrectly stating that Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari was banned from the platform.

“Congratulations to the country of Nigeria, who just banned Twitter because they banned their President,” Trump said in an emailed statement.

“More COUNTRIES should ban Twitter and Facebook for not allowing free and open speech—all voices should be heard.

“In the meantime, competitors will emerge and take hold. Who are they to dictate good and evil if they themselves are evil? Perhaps I should have done it while I was President. But [Facebook founder Mark] Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming…