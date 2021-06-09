Nigerian e-health startup CribMD raises $2.6m seed funding — Technology — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian e-health startup CribMD, which describes itself as “Uber for doctors”, has raised a US$2.6 million seed round as it looks to expand upon its initial traction.

Launched in June 2020, CribMD connects users with doctors for house calls and telemedicine services via its on-demand platform, allowing them to schedule appointments from the comfort and safety of their home, on their own schedule.

“We’re revolutionising each and every step of the care process, from affordability, patient-provider matching, to billing, to health record management. Through the touch of an app or a click on our site, an affordable, highly-vetted, qualified medical doctor will arrive at your door, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said Ifeanyi Ossai, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of CribMD.

“The CribMD experience brings preventive, primary, and urgent care to a patient’s doorstep. We empower our medical teams to develop deep patient relationships through unhurried visits,…