Brazil Supreme Court to decide fate of Copa America — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Brazil’s Supreme Court opened an extraordinary session Thursday to decide whether the Copa America can go ahead in three days, the latest threat to a tournament beset by the chaotic fallout of the pandemic.

The high court’s 11 justices have until 11:59 pm to cast their votes remotely in three cases brought by opposition parties and a union, which argue that hosting the tournament as Brazil faces a potential new surge of Covid-19 poses an unacceptable health risk.

The first three judges cast their votes to allow the tournament to go ahead.

It is the latest — and perhaps the last — edge-of-the-seat moment for organizers, who appear determined to pull off this edition of the world’s oldest running international football…