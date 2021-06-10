Ibejii Sets To Release New Music ‘Gonto’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ibejii, the Afro-soul artiste, is set to release a new single, Gonto, this Friday, June 11, 2021.

Gonto is an afro-orchestral anthem that takes the listener on a journey that at once captures the casual insensitivity of the powerful but also the daring of a new generation of believers whose defeat of fear makes confrontation inevitable.

A reputed storyteller, poet, thinker, and romantic, Ibejii’s essence is a fine balance of ‘Taiye Kehin’, the physical and the transcendent, timeworn and timeless.

Ibejii’s sound is a fine blend of African vibes and international sound; a unique blend of storytelling.

Coming off his as yet unannounced 5th project, Gonto recounts the victory of tiny masquerades in the face of a selfish big masquerade that will not let other voices rise.

Gonto is Ibejii’s celebration of the ultimate victory of ordinary people over those who oppress and silence us.