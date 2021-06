The Imo State deputy governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, has dismissed reports of his resignation, urging Imo people and the public to disregard it as it is fake news. “My attention has been drawn to the fake news circulating in the social media purporting that the deputy governor of Imo State, His Excellency Prof Placid Njoku […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper