One serious side effect reported in COVID-19 vaccination in Oyo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Oyo State COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) says one person was reported with serious side effects from COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

“Also, 398 others had mild symptoms such as slight headache and pain at the injection site, while 75,000 people were vaccinated against the infection in the first round of vaccination exercise,” Dr Taiwo Ladipo, EOC Incident Manager said.

Ladipo made this known on Wednesday in Ibadan at an interactive session with the media on the state’s effort to contain the spread of the virus.

He said that 42, 870 samples had been collected in the state as at June 6, since the index case.

The official said that out of the figures, 6,558 tested positive for COVID-19, while 6,731 people had recovered from the infection and 124 COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in the state.

“The influx of people from countries with a high burden of COVID-19 cases and apathy toward COVID-19 testing is of concern to…