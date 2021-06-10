Polytechnic lecturers suspend 65-day-old strike | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) has suspended its 65-day-old strike.

The decision to suspend the strike followed an appraisal of the report indicating the gradual implementation of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed between the Union and the Federal Government.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by the National Publicity Secretary, Abdullahi Yalwa, the suspension of the strike will take effect from June 10.

“The suspension is for a period of three months to enable the government to complete the execution of the items contained in the Memorandum of Action signed with the Union since 27th April 2021,” the Yalwa said in the statement.

“As part of the efforts communicated by the Federal Ministry of Education, certain items have been fulfilled like the reconstitution and inauguration of governing councils and visitation panels in Nigerian Federal Polytechnics while we are led to believe that the release of funds for infrastructure…