African airlines see rising demand as global air cargo surges by 12% | The Guardian Nigeria News

New data for the global air cargo market has shown a general increase in demand for African airlines among the top gainers.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) cargo market report for April 2021, released yesterday, showed that demand continued to outperform pre-COVID levels (April 2019) with demand up 12 per cent.

Global demand was up 12 per cent compared to April 2019 and 7.8 per cent compared to March 2021. Seasonally adjusted demand is now five per cent higher than the pre-crisis August 2018 peak.

North American carriers contributing 7.5 percentage points to the 12 per cent growth rate in April led the strong performance. Airlines in all other regions except for Latin America also supported the growth.

African…