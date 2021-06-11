Army pledges partnership with Gombe to check insecurity, drug peddling | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Nigerian Army has pledged to partner Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, in checking insecurity and drug peddling in the state.

The governor had sought the support of the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.

Yahaya lauded the government of Gombe State for its re-location and construction of 301 Artillery Regiment despite economic crunch.

The army boss pledged that the army would continue to give military support to Gombe State to ensure peace and prosperity.

The Gombe governor told the army boss that the state has been a home for individuals who sought refuge following insurgency in neighbouring states.

He urged vigilance from the army to ensure peace and prosperity thrive in the state.

While congratulating the COAS on his appointment, the governor also condoled the army on the demise of the late COAS and other military personnel.

He appealed for cooperation of the army and other security agencies in…