Buhari orders upward review of police salaries, benefits | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has given directives for the upward review of Police salaries and benefits.

The President made the disclosure while delivering a speech on Thursday during a one-day visit to Lagos State, where he inaugurated various projects.

“We are currently recruiting 10,000 new police officers to reinforce our personnel capacity across the country.

“In addition, I have directed the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission to carry out an upward review of Police salaries and benefits.

“Let me also use this opportunity to commend the leadership of the Force for their efforts, for the reforms being implemented in the area of police pensions.

“I have charged the Inspector General of Police to leave no stone unturned in the rebuilding of the morale of his officers and men.

“Let me also use this opportunity to reiterate that my directive to security agencies to shoot any person or persons found illegally with AK 47 and other assault weapons…