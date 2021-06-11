



The under-fire president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Shehu Ibrahim Gusau, says World Athletics cannot impose any constitution on the federation. In a letter addressed to Vijay Parbat, Lead Counsel Sports Law & Governance at World Athletics (WA), and copied to all member federations of the global body, Gusau threatened to go to the […]

The post Embattled AFN boss dares to take World Athletics to CAS over 2017 constitution appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper